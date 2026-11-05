undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lights, Crafts and Movie Nights: Holiday Fun Returns to the Marin Fairgrounds
4 days ago
Marin Mommies presents a sponsored article from the County of Marin's Holiday Light Spectacular at Marin Center in San Rafael. Looking for a holiday outing the whole family can enjoy? The Holiday Light Spectacular is back at the Marin County Fairgrounds, running nightly from November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Doors are open 5 to 9 PM every evening, including holidays, rain or shine, and admission is completely free.