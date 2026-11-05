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Penobscot County Budget Committee approves proposal that would raise property taxes nearly 24%
By Maine Public,7 days ago
The Penobscot County Budget Committee spent several hours Wednesday night scrutinizing every department before authorizing a proposed budget that would increase property taxes by nearly 24%. The overall proposed budget is nearly $42 million, which is about $6 million more than the current budget. But the amount of that budget...