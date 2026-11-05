undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sonny Stubbs Noticed Something About Her Newborn Son’s Eyes That Neither the Hospital Staff Nor His Pediatrician Caught
6 days ago
The thing Sonny Stubbs saw in her newborn son’s eyes turned out to be a rare birth difference called bilateral chorioretinal coloboma, and Emerson has since been diagnosed as legally blind. Neither the hospital staff nor his pediatrician noticed anything unusual at birth, according to a Newsweek profile of the family.