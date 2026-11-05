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CR 1211 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
By Composed by Scott Flowers,7 days ago
November 5, 2026 - CR 1211 (Lake Pinkston Road) was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at around 6:45pm. When West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) personnel and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies arried at the scene, one vehicle involved was patially off the roadway and the other involved was in the northbound ditch. While on scene, the WSCVFD used Jaws-of-life to help access the interior of the Lincoln.
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