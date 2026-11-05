undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump Says Oval Office to Become National Monument
By Reuters,6 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a document to make the White House's Oval Office and Cabinet Room a national monument. Since returning to office, Trump has transformed the historic Oval Office with gold accents and statuettes, portraits of famous Americans pulled from storage and a copy of the Declaration of Independence that hangs on the wall.