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Where Is Henry Nowak’s Killer Now? The Story Behind ITV’s Dear Henry
By Charlotte Cunnane,5 days ago
ITV’s Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice revisits the case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, examining his family’s search for answers and their hope that the circumstances surrounding his death will lead to change. The documentary looks back at the police body-worn footage that brought the case to national attention after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, went on trial. Here’s what happened, and where the case stands now.