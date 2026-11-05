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Central Michigan places basketball coach Andy Bronkema on leave without announcing explanation
By The Associated Press,7 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan placed men’s basketball coach Andy Bronkema on leave without announcing an explanation. Athletic director Amy Folan promoted Raymoan McAfee to interim coach on Thursday, a day before the Chippewas were scheduled to host Division III Alma in their home opener. Central...