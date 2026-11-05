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Nasdaq attempts to recover from worst rout in 19 months as AI stocks see some buying: Live updates
By Sean ConlonJenni ReidLee Ying ShanPaulina Likos,7 days ago
Rebounded on Friday as some investors bought the dip in chip stocks following a punishing sell-off that sent the index into correction territory. Worries of a potential slowdown in data center construction following big Democratic wins in the House and Senate and key state governorships hit U.S. markets hard on Thursday.
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