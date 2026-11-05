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Public Service Announcements
7 days ago
The Birds of 1967 Pulaski High School class members from 8th grade (1963) class members to the graduation date of 1967. Regardless, if you made it to the year 1967 or not you are a Bird of 67. Reunion Date is 22 May 2027. If you have received an email (our email list is dated) please respond to the announcement of our spring class reunion 2027. If you have not received any class information (in your email) please go to your email and send your name as we knew you in 1963-1967 years, your present name, your city address, and a phone contact for text for urgent communications. We will add your email to our master list. Please sign in today to update your information. Joyce Gray is our admin for this year’s 60th Reunion. Class email is birdsof67@gmail.com If you have no email, please text your information to 5405775009 or send to Birds of 67, 131 NW 8th Street, Pulaski, VA 24301-3603.