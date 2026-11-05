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Kansas City-area state representative arrested in Jefferson City, police say
By Camden Buehler, KOMU 8 Senior Digital Producer,7 days ago
A state representative for part of Jackson County was arrested Wednesday in connection to a disturbance of peace that involved threats, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Anthony Ealy, 32, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace, according to the Police Department....