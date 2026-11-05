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When applying to business journalism internships, stress the basics not the finance: NAHJ panel
By Julianne Culey,3 days ago
Breaking into business journalism can be challenging for aspiring journalists, especially when it comes to landing a coveted internship. But the good news is that prior knowledge of business and financial topics isn’t necessarily a requirement, according to experienced business journalists convened by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ Business Journalism Task Force on Oct. 19.