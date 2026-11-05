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Newsom Plans To Replace Death Sentences For 548 California Inmates With Life Without Parole
By Victor Valley News Group,7 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, November 5, 2026, that he has decided to commute all California death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, drawing criticism from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. In an open letter addressed to Californians,...