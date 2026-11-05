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Police chase prompted precautionary shelter-in-place at Heide-Trask High School
By Hannah Hall,7 days ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heide-Trask High School was placed on a precautionary shelter-in-place Thursday afternoon following a high-speed police chase in the area, according to school officials. In a statement sent to families on Nov. 5, school officials confirmed that dismissal for the school was delayed during the incident,...
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