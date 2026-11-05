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Boerne Developer Pitches Pearl-Style Village, Wants Hundreds of Apartments
By Jesse Hoffman,7 days ago
Menger Creek Village presents Boerne with a land-use trade-off: Terramark Ventures says apartments are essential to support the shops and restaurants it envisions, while planning commissioners have questioned the scale of the proposed rental housing. The Houston-based firm wants to transform 29 acres along Main Street just south of downtown into a mixed-use village modeled on San Antonio's Pearl, with a public trail, parkland and hundreds of apartments.
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