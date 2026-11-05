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Austin Home Prices Tumble 10.2% in October, Outpacing Dallas and Houston
By Ryan Anderson,7 days ago
Austin's median home listing price fell 10.2% year over year in October, dropping to $439,650 — a steeper decline than Dallas-Fort Worth or Houston saw over the same stretch, even though Austin's asking price remains above both. The figures come from Realtor.com's monthly housing report, which tracks asking prices for homes currently on the market rather than final sale prices.
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