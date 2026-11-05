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Cambridge's 93-Year-Old Shell Sign Glows Again Over Memorial Drive
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,7 days ago
The 93-year-old Shell sign that towers over Memorial Drive in Cambridge is shining in full again, its neon and lightbulb display restored after portions of it had gone dark and drawn public complaints. Drivers and commuters along the Charles River have noticed the difference, with the station's glow returning to its familiar warm presence at night.
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