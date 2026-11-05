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A 49ers trade deadline wishlist: 7 players who could help win a Super Bowl
By Andrew Pasquini,6 days ago
We looked at several players who could make the 49ers a better team heading into the second half. The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a unique spot entering Week 9. Despite having plenty of needs (pass rusher, secondary, and receiver, to name a few), the 49ers are sitting pretty at 6-1 with a three-game advantage in the loss column in the NFC West.