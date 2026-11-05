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Hands for Help: DECA Students and Matching State Farm Grant Help Habitat Build More Affordable Housing
By Trent Layne,7 days ago
Alexandria, MN (November 5, 2026) – Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County received a $10,000 Youth Matching grant from State Farm to engage and mobilize youth leaders to create affordable housing in Douglas County. State Farm’s Youth Matching grant encourages youth groups to partner with their local Habitat affiliate...