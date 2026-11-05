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Who can access vehicle surveillance data in Southeast Texas, and what safeguards exist?
By Erika Harris,7 days ago
Why did Texas Department of Transportation pause camera permits?. Jefferson County — As more cities and counties across Southeast Texas expand surveillance technology to track vehicles, questions are growing about who can access the data and what safeguards exist to protect privacy. In Beaumont, the city’s Real-Time Crime Center...