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Health care gaps are part of a clash in student attendance policies, and an abyss persists in science and math test scores
By Felix Shackelford,7 days ago
Cambridge’s inconsistent attendance policies might encourage students to come to school sick out of a fear of losing credit, teens told School Committee members last month. The members talked about the inconsistencies between district and high school policies in an Oct. 20 policy order by members Arjun Jaikumar, Luisa de Paula Santos and vice chair Caitlin Dube. The superintendent is still expected to report back on policy discrepancies.