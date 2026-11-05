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Appeals court upholds ruling that Florida’s Medicaid termination notices were unconstitutional
By Sharmila Venkatasubban,7 days ago
A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a district court ruling that Florida violated the due process rights of hundreds of thousands of low-income Medicaid enrollees by sending termination notices so confusing that recipients — and at times the state’s own employees — couldn’t tell whose coverage was ending or why.
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