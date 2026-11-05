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Murphy Oil Secures Two Production Sharing Contracts for Offshore Mauritania Blocks
3 days ago
Murphy Oil Corporation has announced the execution of two production sharing contracts covering the C-10 and Tiof blocks offshore Mauritania. The blocks cover approximately 3.1 million acres. Murphy, through its subsidiaries, will hold a 90 percent working interest and serve as operator, with Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) holding the remaining 10 percent carried working interest.