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NOV Wins Contracts for Two Cadeler T-Class Jack-Up Wind Installation Vessels
3 days ago
In Q3, NOV was awarded contracts to provide equipment packages and design licenses for two new T-Class offshore wind foundation installation vessels for Cadeler. The vessels, scheduled for delivery in mid-2030 and the first quarter of 2031, respectively, will become Cadeler’s tenth and eleventh GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessels, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two companies.