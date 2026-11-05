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ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2026, Match 3: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates
7 days ago
Group A Launches in Oman: Continental youth cricket action heats up at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2 / OCA Ground 2) in Muscat as Pakistan Under-19s launch their campaign against the United Arab Emirates Under-19s in Match 3 (Group A)! Group A features high-stakes rivalry matchups with India and Nepal also in the mix, making a clinical opening victory imperative to secure an early foot inside the semifinal qualification zone. Led by captain Farhan Yousaf and guided by head coach Shahid Anwar alongside bowling mentor Rao Iftikhar Anjum, Pakistan bring an express pace battery headlined by Ali Raza and Abdul Subhan. The UAE-highly familiar with regional Gulf conditions-aim to test the title contenders with disciplined off-pace bowling and positive top-order intent. Stream every delivery, bouncer, and live scorecard directly on Willow by Cricbuzz via TrillerTV.