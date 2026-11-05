undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘This is going to destroy me’: Newly released bodycam video shows Quincy police chief’s DUI arrest
By Jacob MurpheyJamiya Coleman,7 days ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Dashcam and body camera footage has been released of Quincy Police Chief Brian Alexander’s DUI arrest from July. WCTV obtained the footage exclusively Tuesday from the State Attorney’s Office in Panama City after months of requests, just a day after Alexander was reinstated to his role.
16