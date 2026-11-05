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Privacy for sale: The surprising ways we're exposing our data
By EMILY VOLZ, NBC 10 NEWS,7 days ago
(WJAR) — Our personal information has become extremely valuable. It's expected that data brokers will make nearly $500 billion selling it - this year alone. But while most of us have learned not to reveal sensitive information like Social Security numbers, there are many other ways we're offering up valuable personal information without even realizing it.