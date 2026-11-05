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SLB Wins Three-Year Contract to Bring FDPlan Digital Planning to Crescent Petroleum
3 days ago
Crescent Petroleum has selected SLB to deploy digital field development planning under a new three-year contract. The agreement marks the first commercial adoption of the FDPlan™ agile field development planning solution in the Middle East and North Africa and builds on Crescent Petroleum's existing use of the Delfi™ digital platform for reservoir engineering workflows.