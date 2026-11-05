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Support Mount Joy Chamber Members During ExtraGive in Lancaster County
3 days ago
Join the 24-Hour Community Giving Event on November 20, 2026. Mark your calendar for Friday, November 20, 2026, for the 24-hour giving event known as ExtraGive. For one full day, Lancaster County becomes a hub of generosity as donors support nonprofits across the region. Since 2012, 40,000 donors have raised more than $120 million for over 500 organizations.