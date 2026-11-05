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Limestone Career Tech students replace spring and summer plants with plants for colder weather
By Tatyana White,7 days ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Athens got their hands dirty Thursday to make downtown beautiful. Students from Limestone Career Tech removed the old spring and summer plants and replaced them with plants better suited to colder temperatures. Leaders said students are learning valuable lessons while keeping downtown Athens beautiful.