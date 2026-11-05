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FINSTAD SAYS HE WILL SEEK A RECOUNT
7 days ago
Congressman Brad Finstad released a statement Thursday afternoon saying he will seek a recount. DFL challenger Jake Johnson leads Republican incumbent Finstad by a razor-thin 323 votes in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race. Finstad said he will allow the recount process to proceed and await the results. Minnesota law provides for a standard recount when the margin is less than a quarter percent.