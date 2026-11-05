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Team at Hasbro Children's helps kids navigate life after a cancer diagnosis
By BARBARA MORSE, NBC 10 NEWS,7 days ago
(WJAR) — Daniel Goba, 21, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2025. "I have a very vivid memory of when he came in. I can tell you the exact room he was in in the ICU. We were telling him that he had a brain tumor that was found completely incidentally and his first words were when can I get back to soccer," said Laura Moynihan, a clinical social worker at Hasbro Children's, and part of his post cancer care.
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