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Woonsocket Taps Veolia as Jacobs Moves to Leave Amid Late-Payment Dispute
By Dale Cates,6 days ago
Woonsocket's City Council voted unanimously to approve a new wastewater treatment contract with Veolia for the city's Blackstone River plant, following an independent assessment that found a substantial maintenance backlog and deficiencies in almost every major process area. Jacobs Engineering Group was cutting ties with the city over a late-payment dispute and was still operating the plant after the vote, 14 years into its original 20-year deal.