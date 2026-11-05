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DREAM ISSUE EXCLUSIVE: ARTIST BRITT HARRISON ON REFLECTIONS, MEMORY, AND EVERYDAY MAGIC
7 days ago
DREAM ISSUE EXCLUSIVE: BRITT HARRISON ON REFLECTIONS, MEMORY, AND EVERYDAY MAGIC. For Brooklyn-based artist Britt Harrison, dreams begin with the perceptual shifts of everyday life: reflections that reverse a landscape, summer heat that blurs the horizon, or changing light that makes a familiar place feel unfamiliar. Her paintings translate these experiences into fluid silhouettes, soft gradients, and custom-shaped wood panels, exploring how observation becomes entangled with memory and imagination.