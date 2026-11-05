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Summer work by EPA, Honeywell EGLE removes 17,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from Torch Lake
By Thomas Fournier,6 days ago
Residents and visitors around Torch Lake may have noticed excavators, barges and boats on the water this summer. Those machines were part of a cleanup led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Michigan EGLE and Honeywell. This week, crews began removing equipment after taking 17,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the lakebed near the Lake Linden Recreation Area beach.