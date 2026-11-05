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The Book of Mormon Plays The Venetian With Two Vegas Runs This Month
By Anthony Jackson,7 days ago
The Book of Mormon is settling in for a 12-day engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this month, with performances split into back-to-back runs: November 4-8 and November 10-15. The award-winning musical comedy is making its case to Strip audiences once again, and this time a touring cast member stopped by local television to talk up the show before the curtain rises.