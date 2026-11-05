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Popcorn with Pancho
By The Saint,5 days ago
Students enjoying coloring pages and popcorn – Photo by Ona Mather. On Monday Oct. 19, TRIO Student Support Services hosted Popcorn with Pancho during Fall Fest. Popcorn with Pancho is an event centered around Pancho and his office hours, where students get to enjoy his presence in the TRIO space. Pancho is the beloved unofficial mascot of TRIO SSS and son of Yesenia Bernal-Alcala, the TRIO SSS Experimental Learning Coordinator, Program Advisor and Pancho’s mother.