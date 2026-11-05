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Sonnet Twin25G T5 Thunderbolt Network Adapter Launches with Dual 25GbE Ports
6 days ago
Sonnet has released the Twin25G T5, an external network adapter offering dual 25GbE optical connectivity through Thunderbolt 5. The desktop unit features 2 SFP28 optical transceivers, backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, and cross platform support for macOS, Windows, and Linux. The adapter is currently available in global markets priced at $999.99.