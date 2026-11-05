undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hands-on mixer
By The Saint,5 days ago
Students doing origami – Photo by Amanda Thompson. The Arts and Crafts Club hosted the Hands-on Mixer on Oct. 19 during Fall Fest, their first event of the year. The Hands-on Mixer provided various physical crafts for participating students to do, such as origami and scratch art, while dining on Panda Express and enjoying each other’s company. The event also served as a general mixer, allowing participants to meet the E-Board, which is where they got the name for the event. The E-Board members of Arts and Crafts Club were excited to roll out their first event of the semester.