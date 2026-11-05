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Las Vegas Basks In Sunny 70s As Weekend Winds Whip Colorado River Lakes
By Amanda Williams,7 days ago
Las Vegas starts Thursday, November 5, 2026, clear and cool, with temperatures in the low 50s before a mostly sunny afternoon reaches near 70. By late Thursday morning, it was clear and 63 degrees at North Las Vegas Airport. The bigger change arrives Friday and Saturday, when north winds strengthen across the region even as the valley warms into the low-to-mid 70s. The National Weather Service forecast and observation.