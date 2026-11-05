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Rosalía, Daddy Yankee Among Latin Grammys' Las Vegas Performers
By James Thompson,4 days ago
The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next Thursday, Nov. 12, bringing a star-studded performer lineup and a nominations race topped by songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera, who racked up 10 nods this year. Rosalía, Daddy Yankee and Silvana Estrada are among the scheduled performers, and Roselyn Sánchez is set to return as host.