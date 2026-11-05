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Food collection drive brings generations together to fight food insecurity among Copper Country seniors
By Thomas Fournier,7 days ago
Members of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at Michigan Technological University will collect food donations Saturday, Nov. 7, to restock the pantry of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, known as LBFE. LBFE works with seniors across the Copper Country and focuses on building a sense of community among the...