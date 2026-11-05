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Astrocade launches $100K contest to vibe code games using AI
By Meet The Team,6 days ago
Astrocade is launching a $100,000 creator competition, challenging 25 creators to produce viral playable content, with the entire prize going to whoever attracts the most plays. Selected creators will spend three weeks over this holiday period developing interactive experiences using Astrocade’s AI-powered creation tools. Unlike traditional game development, Astrocade...