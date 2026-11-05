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Food for Families: Inside Caritas of Waco’s Mission
7 days ago
Food for Families, the largest one-day food drive in Central Texas, has collected 45 million pounds of food over 37 years—and Caritas of Waco is at the heart of it as the lead pantry and main distribution hub. In this interview, Development Director Allison Denman shares how rising need is impacting local families, which Waco-area pantries benefit, and what items are needed most.