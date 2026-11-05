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Henderson County Toddler Meadow, 19 Months, Finds Forever Home With Aunt and Uncle
By Margie Townsend,7 days ago
A 19-month-old girl named Meadow has a new name, Emi, following her adoption. Chris and Latricia Coburn adopted their niece during Henderson County's Adoption Day, finalizing the adoption with friends, family and case workers in attendance. The adoption was finalized inside the Third Judicial District Court in Athens, according to...
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