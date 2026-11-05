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Browns' defense aims to improve against inside run concepts in Week 9
By Brian D'Aguanno,7 days ago
When the Steelers lined up on their own 24-yard line on third-and-13 in Week 8, they called a trap play designed to attack the interior of the Browns' defense. RB Jaylen Warren took the handoff inside for a 51-yard gain to the Browns' 25-yard line, marking Pittsburgh's longest run in its 200-yard performance on the ground — the most rushing yards Cleveland has allowed in a game this season.