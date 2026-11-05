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Japan Steps Up Pressure on US Tech Giants Over Security and AI
By David Martimort,6 days ago
Japan is seeking greater access to information about software security vulnerabilities from major US technology and artificial intelligence companies, as the government responds to a rise in cyberattacks and intensifies its oversight of the technology sector. The initiative, reported by MLex, reflects Tokyo’s efforts to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with foreign...