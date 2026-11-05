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‘Oy to the World: A Hanukkah Musical Revue’ returns Nov. 29 with two new Jewish cast members
By Josh Bootzin,7 days ago
Following its successful debut last winter at ASU’s Kerr Cultural Center in Scottsdale, “Oy to the World: A Hanukkah Musical Revue” returns Nov. 29. The 90-minute show features quirky Chanukah songs, Broadway standouts and winter-themed music written by Jewish composers. Designed to lift the spirits of audience members of all ages and religious affiliations, the show also offers silliness, vocals, storytelling and sing-alongs for theatergoers who are not Jewish.