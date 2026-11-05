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First coyote climbs world's largest wildlife crossing before it opens
5 days ago
A visitor was spotted climbing the unfinished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in California last week as the project quickly approaches its opening date. On Oct. 28 at about 6 a.m. PDT, cameras captured the first photo of a large mammal, a coyote, climbing the southern slope of the crossing, which is scheduled to officially open to wildlife on Dec. 2, 2026. The National Park Service (NPS) shared the black-and-white image of the animal on Wednesday, Nov. 4.