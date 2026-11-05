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Rainbow Village Gets $1.1 Million as Duluth Housing Expansion Nears Completion
By NAS Editorial Team,7 days ago
DULUTH — Two new apartment buildings are nearing completion at Rainbow Village, where a $1.1 million federal award will help the nonprofit expand housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness. The funding, secured with the support of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, comes through a congressionally directed community project...
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