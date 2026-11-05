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Sony Taps Into Walkman Nostalgia With Modernized MDR-3R Wired Headphones Including a Stranger Things Edition
By Analie Cruz,4 days ago
Sony Taps Into Walkman Nostalgia With Modernized MDR-3R Wired Headphones and Stranger Things Edition. Sony is leaning directly into the nostalgia today with the announcement of the MDR-3R, a pair of lightweight, retro-styled wired headphones that faithfully recreate the look of the iconic 1979 MDR-3. For anyone who remembers the...